Michelle Obama ‘COMES OUT’ with new hairdo

Michelle Obama has unveiled a new hairstyle — which features braids and three large buns down the middle of her head — and the choice is interesting to say the least.

“I love braids,” Shemeka Michelle tells Jason Whitlock on “Fearless.” “The only reason I don’t have them right now is because, you know, eggs are $10. But I don’t understand why her stylist put her braids in this style. Clearly they just decided, ‘We’re going to put it up like if she was seven years old.’”

“I don’t know what her stylist was thinking, but she needs to be fired,” she adds.

Whitlock himself calls it the “Loc Dog” hairstyle, referencing the character from the movie “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood.”

But it’s not just the hairstyle that has Whitlock and Michelle a little confused.

“I look at these women on the left, and a lot of them feel like in order to be respected, to be heard, they have to dress like men. I don’t get it. I don’t understand it. It looks like she has on two shirts and then a men’s sports coat,” Michelle says.

“If I had to give her a grade, that’s a fail. And it looks really, really bad. I’m trying not to laugh,” she adds.

Whitlock wonders if it could all be a little deeper than just a bad stylist.

“I mean, could this potentially be like someone is intentionally sabotaging the Obamas, or is Michelle Obama just doing this, ‘Hey, look at me’ stuff to mock, and I don’t know, it almost feels like coming out of the closet,” he says.

“I do think that there are people in on blurring the lines, so she could be one of these people,” Michelle agrees.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.