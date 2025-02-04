The non-basketball explanation for Luka Dončić trade that everyone should be talking about

On Saturday night, the Dallas Mavericks sent shockwaves through the basketball world when it traded its lead guard, 25-year-old Luka Dončić, for the Los Angeles Lakers' 31-year-old Anthony Davis in a three-team deal.

While fans literally took to the streets in protest, sports news outlets tried to make sense of what is certainly one of the most scandalous trades in the history of the league.

Why would the Mavericks trade its generational talent who was anticipated to be the face of the team for the next decade? Why give up a five-time All-NBA Team superstar who helped lead the Mavs back to the NBA finals for the first time since 2011, was a triple-double threat every game, and led numerous statistical categories during the 2024 playoffs?

According to reports, Luka did not request a trade and was blindsided by the news.

Mavs General Manager Nico Harrison justified the move by saying “defense wins championships” and argued that acquiring Davis — “an All-NBA player who's also a first-team All-Defensive player” — will help the team where it “[needs] it the most — on the defensive end.”

Some analysts say that the Mavericks had concerns about Dončić’s physical conditioning. Others speculate that the Mavs didn’t want to commit to the $345 million super max contract extension, which Dončić would have been eligible for this summer.

Jason Whitlock, however, has an answer that you won’t hear anywhere else.

“You cannot justify this from a basketball standpoint,” he says.

You can perhaps justify the trade from a business perspective, though.

Jason reads from a tweet thread posted by Texas lawyer Christopher Kratovil that offers the only logical explanation for the Dončić-Davis trade:













“It makes more sense than anything else,” says Jason.

To hear more of his commentary on Kratovil's theory, watch the clip above.

