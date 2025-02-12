Super Bowl FORCES women, feminism, and flag football on sports fans

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has made one thing crystal clear: No matter how much the country rejects the feminist agenda, it’s here to stay — at least as long as he’s in charge.

The most recent example of Goodell’s dedication to feminism is the NFL’s use of the Super Bowl to advertise flag football in recent years, the latest being a commercial that aired this year calling for making girls' flag football a varsity sport in all 50 states.

The commercial features a young black woman getting into an altercation with a white male, aptly named “Chad,” who in classic bully style approaches the young woman and says, “Girls don’t play football.”

She then hurls a football at his friend and yells, “Think fast,” and it hits him “right in the Jimmy Johnson.” The commercial proceeds to show a flag football tryout, in which a different white guy, named “Brad,” is going up against her, while a lone black man sits in the bleachers cheering her on.

Shocker, she wins — and Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is anything but amused.

“Are you kidding me?” Whitlock asks. “The obvious messaging, and this is how little they think of us black men — who’s the cheerleader? Little black dude in the Afro, in the sunglasses, cheerleading all this madness. It’s the black man sitting out there supporting his queen as she takes on the evil white man, Brad.”

“They couldn’t put it any more in your face. They hate you, they hate us, with a biblical worldview. The black man is being reshaped, and has been reshaped, to think that the black woman is going to save him,” he continues.

“This is a shirking of responsibility. This is men surrendering their balls to the matriarchy. Anybody that doesn’t get it has no understanding of biblical truth. This is just facts,” he says. “You can fall into your delusion if you want.”

