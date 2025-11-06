Whitlock: Conservatives silenced by fear as NYC elects first Muslim mayor

Zohran Mamdani is the first Muslim mayor of New York City, and while BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is not happy, he’s also not surprised.

“He gets to say whatever he believes. He gets to come off as authentic. He gets to describe in detail, ‘If I’m the mayor, here’s what I want to do; here’s how I want your lives to change; here are the things that I think will improve New York City,” Whitlock says.

“But if you’re on the conservative side, if you’re on the biblical conservative side, they have framed up the conversation that if you say what you think should happen, you’re racist. If you say, ‘Man, we’ve got too many Muslims over here. Man, how did 80,000 people from Somalia end up in Minnesota? How did Ilhan Omar rise to power? Why are there people, lawmakers of ours, that have dual citizenship? How come we can’t execute an America First agenda?’” he continues.

“If you ask those questions, you’re intolerant, you’re racist, you’re anti-Semitic, and most of these people don’t want to deal with the consequences,” he adds.

And because most on the right fear being called these names, they don’t stand behind their true beliefs — and they’re less likely to win elections.

“The left gets to proudly, boldly, speak their worldview. The right has been trained that if you speak your worldview too boldly, we’ll do you the same way we did Trump. Here’s Donald Trump. He’s friends with every black rapper and celebrity and athlete for years, but we framed him up as a racist,” Whitlock says.

“Here’s Charlie Kirk, a devout Christian. We framed him up as racist. We can do it to you. And there’s been bullets fired at Donald Trump. There’s been attempts to incarcerate the man. And Charlie Kirk was shot in broad daylight in front of basically all of America and all the world,” he continues.

“And most people don’t want to pay that price. They don’t. They want to carry the cross only so far,” he adds.

