'Anora,' an adult film, won more Oscars than 'The Godfather'

The 2025 Academy Awards was taken over by the film “Anora,” which won Best Picture, Best Director, and Best Actress — though Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” can’t seem to figure out why.



“Are you kidding me? This is a porno? And I’m telling you that’s what went through my mind particularly during the first hour, 45 minutes to an hour, of this movie,” Whitlock says. “It’s like this is a porno.”

According to Whitlock, the film starts with a line of strippers wearing g-strings and nothing else.

“They appear to be in some sort of champagne room giving out lap dances, and they’re leaving hardly anything to the imagination, and this is the first scene of the movie. It’s just a long line until they finally get to Anora, who calls herself Annie, and she’s giving someone a lap dance,” Whitlock explains.

The film then spins into one of romance, where Anora, or Annie, marries the son of a Russian oligarch, who initially just paid her for sex.

“How did a porno win the Oscar for best movie?” Whitlock asks. “This has no plot, this has no character development, none of these people, from Annie to I think the little Russian kid’s name was Vana, neither one of them are likable.”

“They’re drugged up, vaping, smoking weed, doing coke, drinking the entire time,” he continues. “In the first 45 minutes to an hour of that movie, he must have banged her eight times, and they showed all eight of them.”

“It’s just like, how much sex can they pour into a movie?” he asks. “And I’m like this is the best we have. This is American art, this is American cinema, this is the best movie in the world.”

However, Hollywood does not share Whitlock’s sentiment.

“Whoever the director, Sean Baker, this guy won four Academy Awards last night. He won four Oscars. This guy, he either broke or tied Walt Disney’s record for most Oscar wins in a night,” Whitlock explains.

“It’s not the most decorated movie, but the four Oscars that this movie did win is one more than 'The Godfather' won. 'The Godfather,' arguably the greatest movie of all time,” Whitlock continues, adding, “It only won three Oscars. This porno with no plot, no character development, no understanding of anyone’s motivations, it won four Oscars. It beat 'The Godfather.'"

