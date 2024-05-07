Tom Brady’s 9/11 joke 'threw political correctness out the window' at WILD Netflix roast

When the woke crowd comes out of the woodwork to yell about a show, you know it’s probably a good one.

This was the case in the roast of Tom Brady, where absolutely nothing was off limits — not even Aaron Hernandez.

“I knew it must have been funny when the people on a certain side of Twitter and sports media, you know who I’m talking about, started whining about how it wasn’t funny,” Steve Kim tells Jason Whitlock.

“I said, ‘You know what, hold on, this makes it a must-see,’” he adds.

During the roast, Brady even made a joke about 9/11 — which has the woke crowd completely up in arms.

“Like the rest of America, I’ll always remember where I was that fateful day in September of 2001, when, tragically, those two Jets … slammed into Drew Bledsoe,” Brady said to roaring laughter.

Whitlock believes it’s a “good sign that people were offended.”

“There wasn’t one ounce of PC in this entire deal. Nothing about this was politically correct, and for that to be transpiring on Netflix,” he says, adding that “this is another one of those moments where I’m like the dam is breaking.”

“Jews weren’t off-limits, black people weren’t off-limits, gays, transgenders, white people, nobody was off-limits,” he continues.

“They just threw political correctness out the window and just went for it.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.