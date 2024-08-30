Jason Whitlock reveals his 'Mount Racemore' of the WORST racial hoaxes

Identity politics has undoubtedly infiltrated American culture, and as a result, far too many racial hoaxes have not only captivated but fooled Americans in recent years.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is fed up with these racial hoaxes — and he’s not afraid to hurt anyone’s feelings, which is why he’s taken it upon himself to create his own “Mount Racemore” and expose the worst of the worst.

“Limiting this to four was very difficult. We should have had a top 10,” Whitlock comments, adding that “the last decade has been filled with nothing but racial hoaxes.”

The four that made “Mount Racemore” are Michael Brown, “Saint” George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin.

“Michael Brown didn’t have his hands up. Michael Brown’s on camera bullying a guy at a convenience store. Michael Brown tried to take the gun from Darren Wilson and then charged back at Darren Wilson,” Whitlock explains.

“St. George Floyd,” he continues, “died of a fentanyl overdose and died because he fussed and argued and resisted arrest for 20 straight minutes, had a heart attack because he had enough fentanyl in him to kill a dozen horses.”

“He almost died a year before, the same thing, same interaction with the police. Almost died, then they resuscitated him and got him to hospital and fixed him up that time. George Floyd was not killed by Derek Chauvin. Derek Chauvin was at the scene of George Floyd overdosing on fentanyl. It’s a hoax,” Whitlock says.

As for Breonna Taylor, Whitlock feels sorry for her.

“This is the woman out of Louisville, who was shot by Louisville police officers because her ignorant, scared boyfriend fired a shot at police first, and he hit a cop in the leg, and then the cops opened fire,” he explains. “He’s not a man. Allowed his woman to get out of bed and go to the front door with him to see what the trouble was at the front door.”

“Breonna Taylor died because her boyfriend fired at and shot a cop first,” he adds.

While Whitlock initially bought the Trayvon Martin hoax, he’s since seen the light.

“Trayvon Martin was involved in drug dealing and gang activity. His father was a gang member. Trayvon Martin was beating the head of George Zimmerman into the ground. Trayvon Martin was about that life, and he effed around and found out that George Zimmerman was carrying,” Whitlock says.

After Martin’s death, a “fake witness,” who claimed to be Trayvon’s girlfriend, pretended she was on the phone with Trayvon right before he was shot.

“Ben Crump dressed this woman up and had her play the role of Trayvon’s girlfriend. It was a hoax and a lie that led to Trayvon Martin’s mother and father parading around the last 12 years as celebrities, collecting checks off their dead son,” Whitlock says.

“A lot of this stuff is filled with lies and manipulation,” he adds. “It’s all done to drive a narrative, to make you hate America, to make you think America is a failure, to make you think the Constitution and the whole thing has to be thrown out the window.”

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.