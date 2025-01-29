‘That raises a red flag’: Ohio couple used to stir racial division

A new racial profiling story has gone viral, this time featuring a white mother of two who flew into a panic when she thought she was being followed.

Michelle Bishop was out jogging with her young children in a stroller in her suburban Ohio neighborhood when she noticed a car that she found suspicious — and believed it to be tailing her.

Bishop then ran to a neighbor's house, only to be shocked when the driver of the car, DaMichael Jenkins, pulled into the driveway and told Bishop that he lived there.

“I don’t believe that,” Bishop reportedly said, before leaving her stroller on the porch and with her children in tow. However, that was his home, and on that cool November night, he was simply driving slowly around the neighborhood to admire the Christmas lights.

Shannon Sharpe decided this was the perfect opportunity to stir racial division and recently interviewed the couple on “Nightcap.”

“When they say it’s an affluent neighborhood, it’s one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in Ohio,” Jenkins told Sharpe. “My house is the best house in this neighborhood, because I designed it from scratch. I’m an architectural designer. I bought the land, I financed the land, designed it from scratch, and I built it from the ground up using all my resources.”

“So, proud to come home,” he added, while Sharpe cheered him on.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” doesn’t believe the story warrants this kind of attention or division.

“That raises a red flag with me. They’re coming on to talk about something that happened in November, that as best I can tell, from all my research, police never got involved. It’s a little disagreement about someone, a woman, that was panicking with her kids,” Whitlock says.

“She’s on tape apologizing for the misunderstanding and trying to explain why she panicked and why she did what she did. She was caught off guard. There’s a car, she’s with her kid in a stroller, and another child’s walking beside them, and the car isn’t passing them by, it’s creeping right behind them,” he continues.

“The man goes on Shannon Sharpe’s show to talk about this, and the first thing that comes out of his mouth is ‘Shannon, this ain't just an affluent neighborhood, it’s the wealthiest neighborhood in all of Ohio,’” he says, adding, “Who would go on a show, ‘Hey, I had some racial incident but let me tell you how rich my neighborhood is’?”

