Too little, too late? Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd FINALLY call out Democrat LIES

Democratic voters have shown a high tolerance the past four years for the lies coming out of their leaders' mouths, but after Kamala Harris’ brutal loss to Donald Trump, many of them are starting to distance themselves from the party.

This shockingly includes sports media personalities Stephen A. Smith and Colin Cowherd, who have both claimed to be independent despite having voted for Harris.

“I’m sorry, go ask the Democrats. Be warned, once you detach from regular people in America, you will pay a price,” Cowherd said in a recent clip from his show, “The Herd.”

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” appreciates the sentiment but believes Cowherd may need to take his own advice.

“Colin, you have to recognize that if you want to be attached to normal people when you’re making all that money, it’s important that you stay attached to someone who’s not in that elite echo chamber, that bubble,” Whitlock says. “That, you know, ‘Oh, I got to get as far away from a MAGA supporter, or someone who has a biblical worldview as it relates to the LGBTQ issue.’”

“You’re detaching from normal people, it’s problematic, and you’ve surrounded yourself with people that live in that bubble, that echo chamber of fantasy world,” he adds.

Stephen A. Smith went even further in his criticism of the Democratic Party, calling it out for the lies surrounding January 6.

“So 23 folks for the FBI were in the crowd, and we’re just finding that out. Didn’t hear anything about that before the election. Didn’t hear anything about that when the ... ‘insurrection’ was broached by Vice President Kamala Harris as a Democratic nominee, by President Biden before her, by Democrats in both the House and the Senate, as they articulated the belief that Donald Trump was a danger to democracy,” Smith said.

“Now, here we are, yet again, finding even more evidence to Donald Trump’s claims when articulated that the process is rigged,” Smith continued, adding, “My issue is that I’m really, really sick and tired of every time I turn around finding something else that the Democrats have lied about or downplayed or misrepresented along the way.”

While Smith’s sentiment is spot on, in Whitlock’s eyes, he’s a few years too late.

“I’ve seen a lot of conservatives celebrating it and pushing it,” Whitlock says. “Look at this idiot, figuring out what we’ve known for three years.”

