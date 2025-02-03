President Stephen A. Smith? Why the ESPN host is a PLANT for the Democratic Party

ESPN broadcaster Stephen A. Smith has been making the rounds on political podcasts, and now, a 2028 Democratic primary poll has put him in the running for the presidential nomination.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” isn’t surprised.

“When I read Stephen A. Smith’s book,” he begins, “the first thing I did was come on this show and say, ‘Hey man, this dude is planning to run for president. That’s the only reason why you write a book like this.’”

While others thought Whitlock was crazy and that Smith would never get the votes for it, he reasons that if someone like Kamala Harris could end up in the running for president, then anyone can.

“Kamala Harris, who got her start in politics as Willie Brown’s side piece and who puts together word salads — incomprehensible word salads is like her signature — and her cackling. No qualifications for the job, and you think they couldn’t run Stephen A. Smith for president? Are you kidding me?” Whitlock says.

“Don’t think they couldn’t install Stephen A. Smith as president. You think Stephen A. Smith is running from political show to political show to political show just for, ‘Hey, he likes being on TV'? There’s a purpose involved,” he continues. “This is what they do when they want to install someone as president.

Some might combat Whitlock’s prediction with the belief that America is not stupid enough to vote in an ESPN broadcaster, but again, he disagrees.

“Yes, we are,” he says, citing Obama’s presidency as proof. “Newsweek put him on the cover and called him the first gay president because he put the ‘Q’ in pride month, or the trans in pride month. He put the transgenderism thing on the agenda. He normalized and mainstreamed same-sex marriage, and black people worship him.”

“The delusion and the worship, the racial idolatry is so strong with the left that no one can deal with the truth of what Barack Obama was and what he did and what he represented,” he continues. “And you think Disney, Bob Iger, the people backing Stephen A. Smith, think they can’t get you to worship Stephen A. Smith? Are you kidding me?”

