Stephen A. Smith puts his own hypocrisy on full blast after RACIST rant

In this day and age, what’s the best way for an ESPN host to get back into the good graces of their race?

By going on a racist rant, of course.

And that’s exactly what Stephen A. Smith did after numerous people took issue with LeBron James’ podcast with JJ Redick.

“Black coaches called the black commentator to complain about a black superstar doing a podcast while his black head coach was on the hot seat before he ultimately lost the damn job,” Smith said.

“What does that have to do with white folks? Some things are none of your damn business. Nothing. It was a black on black thing, but you got other folks who will remain nameless working with other networks with their irrelevant ass selves, popping their junk, okay?”

Smith was apparently referencing Doug Gottlieb, who is white.

“Doug Gottlieb is white, but if he were black, Stephen A. and everybody would be talking about, ‘He’s made history; he’s the first division one basketball coach who also hosts the 'Daily Sports Talk Radio Show.' He’s a historical figure; he’s untouchable; he’s a ground breaker; he’s this and that,’” Jason Whitlock comments.

Gottlieb, Whitlock notes, “knows a lot more about basketball than Stephen A. Smith.”

“But because he’s white, he needs to stay out of this,” Whitlock adds.

Steve Kim recognizes the hypocrisy in Smith’s line of thinking.

“Those very same people that draw these color lines in terms of subjects and what you can discuss, they break these lines all the time. A lot of these people spend an inordinate amount of words on other races and cultures,” Kim says.

“They are not even subject to their own rules that they lay down,” he adds.

