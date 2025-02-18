ESPN host for president? Stephen A. Smith TRANSITIONS into Kamala Harris

What may have seemed like fleeting gossip has morphed into a movement with some genuine momentum.

It all began when ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith sparked rumors that he could potentially be running for president in 2028, which has now reached a point where many are starting to take him seriously.

“Does any part of you want to run for office?” a host on CNBC asked Smith in a recent interview.

“I wouldn’t say that, I mean that the one thing I don’t want to do is run for office. I wouldn’t mind being in office, but running for it is a problem. I’m not one of those dudes that’s good at shaking hands and kissing babies per se and currying favor with politicians and donors,” Smith responded.

“I’m not a beggar, that’s not who I am, so I don’t want to curry favor. Now, if you told me I could bypass all of that and I can go up on that stage on national television for presidential debates and go against some of the people that I’ve seen, you name the time and place, and I’ll show up,” he continued.

“You tell me that I could catapult to the White House, and I could be in a position to affect millions upon millions of lives, not just in America, but the world over, yeah, that’s something I would entertain,” he added.

Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” believes Smith is up to something.

“The sense of entitlement that he’s willing to talk about it openly, ‘Hey, if I don’t have to earn it, and I can be given it like I’ve been given this media career, yes, I’m interested,’” Whitlock mocks.

“‘If I don’t have to earn it, if I can get the nomination the way Kamala Harris got the nomination,’” he continues. “She didn’t have to win any primaries, she got anointed into that position, and so he’s basically saying, ‘Hey, we’ve already established in the Democrat Party, we’ll throw out custom tradition, we’ll throw out democracy, and just install someone as our nominee.’”

“It’s an amazing, bold, lack of self-awareness, and it’s what the Democrats have established,” he adds.

