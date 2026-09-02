Texas Roadhouse hoax: More proof race baiters need 'a villain on the clock'

Texas Roadhouse is pushing back against a viral social media post by an account that went by “Nancy Smith” alleging that employees at the restaurant chain and Logan’s Roadhouse planned to tamper with black customers’ meals by licking their fingers before touching their food.

A screenshot of the post, which appeared in a Facebook group called “White and Proud,” spread on social media over the weekend, prompting outrage and calls for boycotts — but Texas Roadhouse claimed a subsequent investigation found no evidence of food tampering or the alleged group of employees, and the post has been deemed a hoax.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock isn’t surprised that in 2026, race hoaxes are still going strong.

“Every time a racism hoax gets exposed, the nation gets a federal holiday. At the current pace, none of us would ever work again. That is not a joke about restaurants. That is a sales report,” Whitlock says.

“When the real product is scarce, the salesman manufactures it. Nancy Smith knew. She knew a screenshot would do the work a kitchen never did. No city, no store, no name tag, no plate. A Facebook group called White and Proud. A post that said cooks and servers at Texas Roadhouse and Logan’s Roadhouse were licking their fingers and putting them on black people’s food,” he continues.

“Then the account changed names and vanished,” he says. “That is the Nolan Wells standard of racism. The accusation is the evidence. The screenshot is the indictment. The boycott is the sentence.”

“By Wednesday, Travis Doster, their chief communications officer, said the investigation found no tampering, no 400,000-member army, and a Nancy Smith account built, renamed, and deleted,” he adds.

The company, Whitlock explains, had “hired a third-party firm to hunt the ghost.”

“BET still ran it like a question with a drum roll,” he goes on. “‘Are white and proud servers really spitting in black people’s food?’ They tied a deleted Facebook ghost to Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf. They treated a rumor as backlash and backlash as proof,” Whitlock says.

“The bar for a racism claim is not high. It is on the floor,” Whitlock says, noting that next week it’ll be “another kitchen.”

“Grievance is inventory. A healed country is a threat to revenue. If your whole identity is victim, you need a villain on the clock. You need racism to exist or you can’t breathe,” he adds.

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