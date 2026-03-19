‘The real pandemic’: Jason Whitlock sounds alarm on black youth violence, blames breakdown of family structure

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is raising concerns over disturbing scenes of youth violence, pointing to viral footage from spring break in Daytona Beach and the Washington Navy Yard as evidence of what he sees as a growing cultural crisis.

“I see these videos, I see these events, and it breaks my heart. And it breaks my heart because nothing's being done about it,” Whitlock says.

“If you do any research, the first eight years of a child’s life — critical to their development. And if both parents aren’t on that job those first eight years, you virtually have no shot with course-correcting or fixing or properly adjusting that child,” he continues.

And when Whitlock plays a clip of spring break in Daytona Beach, gunshots ring out, teens are scattered all over, and he describes “women losing their weaves as they run away.”

In another video from the Washington Navy Yard, a fight breaks out between teenagers who appear to be, like in the Daytona clip, majority black.

“Oh, the black kids fighting each other. I’ve never seen that. That’s so unusual,” Whitlock says sarcastically.

“Part of the reason I bring this up is, like, there is an enjoyment that black people clearly have about seeing other black people fight with each other. We whip out our phones, and we record it. No one does anything to stop the fights or break them up,” he continues.

“It’s a recording opportunity,” he adds.

However, while Whitlock is pointing out his disappointment with how the next generation of black kids are turning out, plenty of people don’t seem to want to hear it.

“People are upset with me right now for talking about it,” he says, adding that people often point out that white kids have problems too.

“They have problems. Drugs, you know, sexual degeneracy and all that, feminism. They have problems, but they’re just not as acute because they still have families,” he says. “They still have mom and dad in the home in relatively large numbers.”

“There’s a crisis of black fatherhood, of divorce, dysfunction, kids unsupervised, kids raised by televisions and video games and iPhones,” he continues.

“This is the pandemic, the real pandemic, and it’s not being discussed,” he adds.

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