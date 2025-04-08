Black men don’t want to go to historically black colleges and universities? Here's why

The New York Times recently published an article highlighting a growing gender gap at historically black colleges and universities — revealing that only 19% of students enrolled at Howard University are black men.

“I found the story fascinating,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” tells Shemeka Michelle. “I did find it frustrating, though, because in every subtle way they could, the drop in enrollment of black men, ‘It’s Donald Trump’s fault, it’s the Republicans' fault, it’s conservatives' fault.’”

Michelle did a little research herself and found that while the number of black men attending HBCUs has dropped, the number of black men with a bachelor’s degree has increased from 19% to 22%.

“So, maybe they just aren’t going to HBCUs,” Michelle says, adding, “but when I read this article, I could understand it. As I was reading it, all I got from it was, ‘Are you gay? If not, come to an HBCU and we’ll fix that.’”

“It was just like they want to make these men soft, and I don’t understand what the obsession is,” she continues, adding, “Well, I guess it is feminism, but there’s like this obsession to make men into women.”

“So if they’re skipping out on college, I’m all for it, as long as they’re doing something else,” she says, noting that of course, the article also made sure to include pro-feminist chirps from women on the campus.

“That was frustrating when I saw them talking about DEI and how women run the campus. I just don’t like the idea that men should be subservient to women, and I feel that if you go to college, that’s what we’re kind of pushing on black men and men in general nowadays,” she explains.

“We’re teaching young men how to handle their emotions like women, and I don’t like it,” she adds.

