Tyreek Hill is the NEXT George Floyd

Tyreek Hill found himself face-down on the pavement in handcuffs after he was detained by Miami police for reckless driving near Hard Rock Stadium before the Dolphins game.

“People are looking for the next George Floyd, and that’s why I think people are making a big deal out of what happened to Tyreek Hill,” Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” comments, noting that a similar thing happened to golfer Scottie Scheffler.

However, because Scheffler is white, no one cared.

“This is incredible. Tyreek Hill gets briefly detained, put on the ground, and gets to go on and play the football game,” Whitlock says. “Jemele Hill somehow connects this to Steven Ross, the owner, and so she tweets out ‘A reminder that Steve Ross, owner of the Miami Dolphins, is a huge Donald Trump supporter — the same Trump who supports giving ALL police immunity from prosecution. Do with that what you will.'”

“They’re trying to immediately turn this into a political issue. There’s no authenticity here, there’s no fairness here. It’s like ‘Oh, we’ve got our George Floyd, we can use this. America’s all racist because Tyreek Hill got cuffed briefly,’” Whitlock mocks.

Stephen A. Smith is really pushing the political race-bait, calling what happened to Hill “totally unnecessary.”

In a post to X, Smith wrote, “I know the Scottie Scheffler incident was in Georgia — not Florida — and he was arrested, detained, booked. I also know we don’t know all the details, blah … blah … blah! But he wasn’t faced down on the ground in cuffs, then forcibly sat down again by officers a second time. Nah! This story isn’t going away — and it doesn’t need to.”

Whitlock notes that Hill has been accused of domestic violence and has several “baby mamas” — so he’s not a totally innocent man anyway.

“People act like there’s no through line, that there’s no connection, that ‘Hey, if I’m irresponsible here, that doesn’t mean I’m irresponsible over here,’” he says, adding, “Yes, it actually does. Irresponsible people do irresponsible things.”

