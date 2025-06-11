What’s the connection between Angel Reese winning the BET Sportswoman of the Year Award for the third year in a row and the anti-ICE riots currently raging in Los Angeles?

Most would say nothing, but Jason Whitlock sees a common thread: Both reflect a calculated strategy, led by black feminist women, to antagonize white evangelical Christian conservatives and deepen cultural divides.

To explain what’s going on in California, Jason points to a 2018 Netflix documentary series titled “Wild Wild Country,” which tells the story of an Indian guru named Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh who, after experiencing government pushback, moved his “religious sex cult” out of India and into rural Oregon after reading the U.S. Constitution.

Rajneesh figured he could “pull these shenanigans in America and use the U.S. Constitution to set up [his] own little sanctuary city,” Jason explains. Over time, as the commune grew, leaders began recruiting homeless Americans, busing them in from multiple states, in order to “change the voting demographic in Oregon.”

Jason reminds that “the census doesn’t care if you’re a legal or an illegal U.S. resident” when determining how many congressional seats a state receives.

California, one of the deepest blue states on the map, is fiercely protecting their illegal aliens because millions of deportations would amount to less seats in the House and thus less legislative power. Like Rajneesh, “people on the left have read the Constitution” and have decided to “game the system.”

Rajneesh’s plot, however, didn’t end well for anyone. Pushback from locals culminated in the cult launching the largest bioterrorism attack in U.S. history. They also committed immigration fraud, attempted murder, voter suppression through busing and sedating homeless people, and wiretapping.

Violence and chaos in the streets of L.A. as ICE conducts lawful raids and deportations is the modern day equivalent, Jason says.

But what does all this have to do with Angel Reese?

“The reason why they’re getting away with [these riots] is because there is a mentality pervasive in America that black women are at the root of,” says Jason. “You could see it last night at the BET Awards.”

“Anything that trolls and/or bothers the so-called white evangelical Christian conservative man — there’s a group of people led by black women who think that’s a positive,” he explains.

Last night at the BET Awards, which were hosted in Los Angeles, California, Doechii, who won Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, used her acceptance speech to criticize President Trump for “using military forces to stop a protest.”

“I feel it’s my responsibility as an artist to use this moment to speak up for all oppressed people — for black people, for Latino people, for trans people, for the people in Gaza,” she added, as the crowd erupted into “wild applause.”

Jason says Doechii’s speech was anything but authentic, as she, like many other celebrities, was likely “installed” in order to “influence the masses into idiocy.” These installed icons, who have “taken a check,” he explains, are there to influence the black community to support insidious ideologies by claiming “it’s the black thing to do.” As an added bonus, these ideologies antagonize the white conservative evangelical community, which Jason says is the supreme goal of black feminist women.

Reese — even though she can “barely make layups” and is an “embarrassment to the WNBA” — won Sportswoman of the Year for the third consecutive year precisely because she “antagonizes white Chrisian men and conservatives,” he argues. She, too, has been purposefully installed as part of the revolution against white conservatives, Whitlock claims.

Both Reese’s award and the anti-ICE L.A. riots are orchestrated to exploit racial tensions, Whitlock explains, serving a destructive agenda to undermine conservative values and American unity.

To hear more of his theory, watch the episode above.

