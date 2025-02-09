Whitlock: Bill Belichick's girlfriend crisis guarantees UNC failure

Ahead of Sunday’s Super Bowl, the National Football League concluded the 2024 season with its annual awards ceremony. The night was full of surprises.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen took home the MVP award, becoming the third Bills player to receive the honor; Eli Manning was not inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame; and despite it being his first season in Philadelphia, Eagles running back Saquon Barkley won Offensive Player of the Year.

But perhaps the biggest shock of the night was something entirely unrelated to football. Former New England Patriots head coach and eight-time Super Bowl winner Bill Belichick walked the red carpet alongside his scantily clad “sugar baby,” 24-year-old Jordon Hudson.

The fact that there’s nearly a five-decade gap between the couple has got the entire sports world in an uproar.

Jason Whitlock says this spells bad news for the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where Belichick is set to coach the 2025 season.

Between Hudson’s gown, which Jason calls “a soft version of Bianca ,” and Belichick’s handful of Super Bowl rings, it couldn’t be more clear that the coaching legend is experiencing a bit of a “late-life crisis.”

“This screams insecurity,” says Jason. “This is a guy that's irate that he's been run out of the NFL” and is desperately trying to prove he’s not “past his expiration date.”

" Fearless" contributor Steve Kim says this new Belichick is a stark contrast to who he used to be — a guy who “didn't try to fit in,” “didn't acquiesce to the young culture,” “had his rules,” “treated the media like trash for the most part,” and “didn’t really care about being cool.”

“Now [he’s] trying to be that cool, older white guy, trying to fit in,” says Steve. “There's nothing more uncool than the old guy that tries to fit in too much.”

This desperation to be relevant and take on a “Hugh Hefner” aura is not the attitude of someone who’s serious about football, says Jason.

“This to me says, hey, Bill Belichick doesn't want to coach in college football. … This isn't going to work at North Carolina,” he warns.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip above.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.