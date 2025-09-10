Whitlock: Why this murder is the ‘death knell’ for Black Lives Matter

As the mainstream media and leftist politicians rush to sympathize with the alleged murderer of Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is pointing out how real Americans are feeling — and it’s far from the same way.

“As someone that understands the power of social media and that the social media deal drove the entire Black Lives Matter movement, and it’s very influential, that even with this legacy media blackout, this incident I’m calling the death knell for black culture, the image of black Americans,” Whitlock says.

“It feels like irrevocable harm to the reputation of black people. Everybody is posting videos. Everybody’s posting stats about black-on-white crime. And none of this should be surprising,” he continues.

While Black Lives Matter relied on their “fact” that black men needed to live in fear of being gunned down by white police officers every day, Americans are now waking up and realizing that wasn’t exactly the truth.

“At some point, we’re going to show you what black criminals are doing to white people. And there’s far more examples of this than white police officers behaving inappropriately. And there will be far more video showing white police officers defending themselves from aggressive black criminal suspects,” Whitlock says.

“And the question I’m asking today, among other things, it’s like the people that supported Black Lives Matter, when are they going to apologize? When are they going to publicly acknowledge that their Black Lives Matter movement has created this backlash that has put black people’s reputation at the lowest point?” he continues.

“Our reputation is at the lowest point in American history. And the Black Lives Matter movement created this, created the racial idolatry, and helped drive this new form of racial tribalism,” he says, adding, “a form of tribalism that America was moving away from.”

