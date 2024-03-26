Why does black America hate Candace Owens?

Candace Owens’ departure from the Daily Wire appears to have sparked even more animus toward her, especially where it concerns the black conservative community.

Why?

This is the subject of Jason Whitlock and Shemeka Michelle’s conversation.

Owens has come under intense fire for using the phrase “Christ is King” during conversations surrounding the ongoing war between Israel and Palestine. Many have called her use of the expression "anti-Semitic" — granted, she has been openly critical of Israel’s war on Gaza — and even questioned the authenticity of her Christian faith.

“When I saw her say [Christ is King] the first time a few months back, I didn't really believe it simply because she hadn't been talking that way previously,” says Shemeka. However, “I think that people can find Christ and then all of a sudden just become very spirited and passionate about it.”

Jason agrees, adding, “I do think it's possible that she's just on fire right now for Christ, and I want to give her grace, even if she's making some missteps.”

Last week, Owens was interviewed on “The Breakfast Club” podcast, hosted by Charlamagne Tha God, and apparently, the political commentator missed an opportunity to connect with the black community when she performed poorly on a quiz that referenced various aspects of black culture.

Further, on March 15, Owens had a conversation with Joe Budden on “The Joe Budden Podcast,” during which she disapproved of specific black artists in the hip-hop community, including Lizzo, Ice Spice, and Sexyy Red, which only fueled the accusations that Owens is “anti-black.”

Jason, however, thinks much of the animosity toward Owens is a result of jealousy.

“Some of these attacks on Candace are just jealousy” stemming from “the attention she gets and the opportunities she gets,” he says.

Shemeka thinks that in addition to jealousy, there’s something else playing into the hatred for Candace Owens.

“Candace not being married to a black man is going to” lead many black people to ask: “If you love [black men] so much, why didn't you marry one?” she tells Jason.

But Jason understands that Candace has “[limited her] dating pool with black people tremendously,” considering her political affiliations.

On “The Breakfast Club,” when asked why she speaks openly about the black family when she married a white man, Candace explained that love, not race, led her to marry her husband, who she says is intellectually compatible with her. Many, of course, took this as a slight against black mens’ IQs.

“I thought her answer was transparent and appropriate and not in any way disrespectful to black people,” says Jason.

To hear more of the conversation, watch the clip below.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.