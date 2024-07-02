WNBA launches anti-Caitlin Clark propaganda campaign

Jason Whitlock has defended basketball superstar Caitlin Clark through all the controversy she was embroiled in during her college career at the University of Iowa. And even though he’s not the biggest fan of the WNBA, he’s still got Clark’s back as she navigates the highly political terrain of women’s professional basketball.

“The WNBA has a problem with box office; they want to focus everyone's attention on box score because they don't like the person who's bringing the box office … bringing the crowd, selling tickets, driving television ratings,” he tells Steve Kim.

“Caitlin Clark is box office. The WNBA has suffered from a lack of box office. Caitlin Clark is clearly the most valuable player in the history of the WNBA,” Jason concludes, adding that she should obviously win Rookie of the Year.

However, the WNBA’s prioritization of box score (and perhaps certain political factors) have led to its promotion of the Chicago Sky’s Angel Reese above Clark.

“Angel Reese — she's making history! She's got 10 straight double doubles. This is a new record,” says Jason, mocking the WNBA for drawing attention to Reese.

“Who has the record even in the NBA?” he continues, pointing out that “no one cares” about double doubles stats, as “it’s a distinction, not a record.”

According to Steve, it’s crystal clear what’s happening here. “There is an agenda to make sure that [Caitlin Clark] does not get that award.”

“They’re going to try,” agrees Jason. However, chances are “Indiana is going to have five to eight more victories than the Chicago Sky. That's going to be hard to overcome.”

And more importantly, “there's one thing the WNBA has needed: box office.”

“The only numbers that count [are the] sellout crowds everywhere [and] the TV ratings,” and the fact of the matter is, “people want to see Caitlin Clark.”

