Woke Dallas pastor claims abortion PREVENTS abortion

Texas pastor Dwight McKissic took to X to shockingly credit Democrats with lowering abortion rates — and suggested that God is concerned with protecting “the whole of life,” not just birth.

“God can hit a straight lick with a crooked stick. The Democrats have actually reduced abortions more so than Republicans. In the sovereignty of God he is revealing to us, his ways are above our ways. Democracy [sic] who are pro-life understand that voting for Donald Trump was not going to save one baby,” McKissic wrote in a post on X .

“Abortions have decreased when Democrats were in office, and increased when Republican presidents were/are in office. God is demonstrating to us, he is concerned about the whole of life ... not just pro-birth, but all aspects of life. God moves in mysterious ways, his wonders to perform,” he added.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock is not buying it.

“This is a Democratic operative who calls himself a religious leader, who calls himself a Christian,” Whitlock says.

“He’s co-signed and said, ‘Hey look, you know, even when we’re putting Planned Parenthoods everywhere, even when we’re putting abortion trucks outside the Democrat National Convention, hey, this is all working in conjunction with God. And the more babies we kill, the actual less babies die,’” he continues.

“What Dwight McKissic is saying is actually reminiscent of what his contingent has been saying for a very long time,” BlazeTV contributor Chad Jackson says.

“I remember when Roland Martin said something similar. ... He said that, ‘Well, Democrats are actually more pro-life than Republicans because we actually care about the entire life, the whole life. If you’re so pro-life, then why aren’t you supporting things like, you know, universal basic income?’” he adds.

“And so, what he’s saying is that the only life worth living, if you are an unborn child coming into the world, is a life that is basically socialist in nature,” he continues.

“And so, the fact of the matter is, Dwight McKissic is somebody who calls himself a pastor, but he has traded in his role as a pastor behind the pulpit for advancing a political agenda more so than advancing the kingdom of God. And it’s quite troubling because you see the same thing happening in many so-called black pulpits across this country and, I mean, they’re leading people straight to hell,” he says.

