Belief in angels and demons is SKYROCKETING. Here’s why.

We’re in strange times. So strange that even staunch atheists are looking at what’s happening around the world and arriving at the conclusion that evil must be real. There’s no other way to explain the reality that across the globe that “we’re all protesting the same things our governments are doing.”

What’s happening is “global,” and “that makes it feel otherworldly … like evil is an actual force,” Glenn Beck tells renowned Christian artist and host of “The Symbolic World” Jonathan Pageau.

According to Pageau, this widespread realization that supernatural forces are real is because “materialism is running out,” meaning that the belief that we live in a finite, tangible world completely void of spirituality isn't offering sufficient answers to the questions people have. Such pragmatism simply can’t explain the phenomena we’re all experiencing.

“People are reaching that conclusion in science, in psychology, in all the different fields simultaneously,” says Pageau.

For example, cognitive psychologists are suddenly pointing to “transpersonal agency” — the idea that there are powers (agencies) beyond the flesh and blood that unify groups of people and steer them toward a common goal. Some of these groups are unified under something good, others under something nefarious.

Pageau explains that psychologists refuse to use the words "angels" and "demons" to describe these “agencies” that unify and influence groups of people, but that’s really what they’re getting at. Without explicit admission, they’re acknowledging the existence and power of supernatural agencies.

Glenn points to the LGBTQ+ movement as an example of how a group coalesces under a unifying set of principles — or principalities is perhaps a better word, since the “agencies” driving this movement are undoubtedly demonic.

While these supernatural truths are not new to Glenn and Pageau, both of whom have been Christians for many years, they are new to a great many people who are waking up to the reality that we live in a spiritually embattled cosmos.

Glenn laughs at the fact that this topic of conversation is even podcast-worthy.

“Twenty years ago, I could have had you on the podcast, and I would have been thinking the whole time 'I don't know who's getting this' … but now this is the kind of stuff the average person at least can recognize and go, ‘Yeah, I think I've seen that,”’ he tells Pageau.

When did this shift begin? What exactly are people noticing that’s causing them to suddenly believe in angels and demons? How do conspiracy theories like the lizard people shed light on this widespread acceptance of the supernatural?

These are the subjects Glenn and Pageau dive into. To hear their fascinating conversation, watch the episode above.

