Breaking out of ‘the matrix’: The next generation of homesteaders rejecting ‘an unreliable system’

When 23-year-old “Gubba” saw the empty shelves during the COVID-19 pandemic, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

The city girl turned homesteader ditched life in Portland and traded ultra-processed foods, pharmaceuticals, and a desk job for 38 acres of farmland — where she is learning to become self-sufficient.

“The fridges were barren; the freezers were barren. People were going crazy, fighting over bags of dried beans. And I still remember staring at those empty shelves, and I said, ‘What am I doing here? I am relying on a system that breaks so easily. I have become dependent on this unreliable system,’” Gubba tells Glenn Beck on “The Glenn Beck Podcast.”

“I said, ‘I am never going to find myself in this situation ever again.’ So that’s what really spurred me and, I think, started to really awaken a lot of other people,” she adds.

While Gubba found herself on expansive acreage to live out her homesteading dreams, she tells Glenn that “you do not need land to become self-sufficient.”

“The best place to start is in your kitchen, cooking from scratch, having a little window cell garden, and learning these skills,” she says. But it’s not just the food supply that has Gubba thriving in her more holistic lifestyle but the effects it’s had on her health — as well as her animals.

“I’m nourishing with proper minerals and vitamins, I’m getting sunshine, I’m getting my vitamin D, I am properly keeping myself stress-free so I don’t have negativity in my life that is bringing me down energetically. So I am keeping myself healthy,” she tells Glenn.

“I even feed my dogs raw dog food, and I support my local butcher by buying from them, or I even go and dumpster-dive from them,” she explains. “Look at the cancer rates in animals just skyrocketing on kibble. Go look at the kibble, and it’s soy and it’s cornmeal and its byproducts.”

“There’s constant recalls on their kibble because animals are dying and it’s being covered up. So this is interesting because it’s not only our food system that’s being profited on but also our pets' food system. And that makes me even more sad because they don’t have a voice,” Gubba says, noting that she gets a box of organs from her local butcher for 80 cents a pound to feed her dogs.

“If you just go to your local area, and you start looking around, you can find these sources too like I am,” she adds.

