In an age of madness, the unbreakable spirit of Katie Hopkins soars

In an age of madness, we need fearless people. The United Kingdom, a country that has slowly slipped into authoritarianism, has found a maverick in British comedian and political commentator Katie Hopkins. Her unapologetic truth-telling and hilarious politically incorrect jokes have gotten her deported from Australia, detained in Africa, threatened with jail time in England, and nearly beheaded by jihadi terrorists. But Katie remains unbowed.

“I choose all of it and more. If I’m arrested when I return home, please know I choose it because this is the time, and we will be dragged through more coals, but this is the time to be alive," she says.

On a recent episode of “The Glenn Beck Podcast,” Katie shared the wildest stories from her extraordinary life and explained why she refuses to stay silent.

South Africa, 2018

After realizing that the genocide of white South African farmers at the hands of black gangs was going unreported, Katie did what most would never even consider: She moved to South Africa and lived on white farms for three months.

With a trustworthy camera and security crew, Katie filmed a documentary capturing the truth about the horrendous plight of white farmers in South Africa — a place she says is a far cry from the “multicultural glory pot” the media and global governments pretend it is.

“At night in South Africa on white farms is where the monsters come,” she tells Glenn.

“Gangs of black men armed with weapons that were laid down by whites during the time of apartheid” come to torture and kill white farmers and their families in ways Katie says are too barbaric to describe. The entire “targeted campaign” is “aided and abetted by black police forces.”

Although she entered the country “securely and secretly,” a month into her stay, Katie began releasing the documentary footage. “Because I was determined to be heard,” she says. The African National Congress, privy to her whereabouts and purpose, then began “chasing” her as she traveled between farms.

“By the time I went back to the airport, the ANC had caught up with me,” she tells Glenn.

When she tried to board the plane back home, she found that her passport had been flagged. Airport officials confiscated it and detained Katie. Knowing that if she was taken to a South African jail, she would never come out again, Katie’s security detail was prepared to “open fire on the South African police.”

But luck or divine providence was in her favor that day. The police chief was off duty, and Katie was eventually allowed to board the plane and return home.

Australia, 2021

In 2021, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Katie was granted a special visa exemption to appear as a contestant on the reality TV show “Big Brother VIP.” Upon arrival in Sydney, she was placed in mandatory 14-day quarantine in accordance with the country’s lockdown mandates.

They sent “Australian military men to get me off the plane to put me in a quarantine prison for 14 days,” she says.

The rules enforced upon her were beyond severe: “I was not allowed a key. I was not allowed to touch the front door of my hotel room. I was not allowed to come out for food,” she tells Glenn.

“When they delivered the food, they would knock on the door. I was given a little egg timer. ... I had to turn the egg timer, wait six seconds (because obviously COVID would know), and then I was allowed to go to the door to get my food.”

Three days into her quarantine, Katie had reached her limit. She went “full-blooming Winston Churchill mode” and livestreamed a YouTube video to 3 million viewers, calling for the Australian people “to rise” up against the country’s COVID tyranny.

Being a comedian, Katie joked, “I am going to strip myself naked. I’m going to cover myself in vegetable oil, and I’m going to make a run down the 29th floor, and I’m going to grab a member of that military, and I’m going to drag him into my room, and I’m going to do terrible things to him."

Even though no such thing happened, major media outlets, including Al Jazeera, CNN, and BBC, reported that Katie indeed violated a military officer.

“Within a moment, my life went very dark indeed. So they turned off the water, the lights, no more food,” she says, adding that the Australian government then denied having issued her a travel visa, framing her as “an illegal immigrant.”

“Eventually two minibus full of men came, rounded me up, put me in the back of a white van, took me to the airport, and walked me onto the plane,” she recounts, noting that her passport now has a giant red “DEPORTED” stamp on it.

But the craziest part came next. After her deportation, Katie went to a tattoo shop and had the red deported stamp tattooed on her rear end. “And then I sent the picture of my ass to the deputy prime minister of Australia,” she laughs.

To hear more of Katie’s wild tales and her take on the Pakistani rape gangs in the U.K., Charlie Kirk’s assassination, Donald Trump, and other topics, watch the full interview above.

