Inside Kid Rock's plan to put Bill Maher and Trump in the same room

In his recent exclusive sit-down interview with country-rap rocker and MAGA superfan Kid Rock, Glenn Beck heard some news that shocked him.

Kid Rock is taking liberal political commentator and television host Bill Maher to the White House to have dinner with President Trump.

“I’m actually gonna try to unite this country, and I’m starting at the end of the month. I’m taking Bill Maher to the White House for dinner,” Rock told Glenn.

“This guy has done nothing but talk smack about the president since day one,” he added, acknowledging that part of Maher’s Trump antagonism is because “he’s a comedian.”

In reality, though, “he’s actually more reasonable than a lot of people on the right would think,” Rock said.

“What would it say to this country” to have two “very public figures … break bread, have some laughs, take a picture? ... Does that start to send a message to people?” he asked.

There’s always a chance that the public will see it as Maher “[looking] soft for going” or Trump coming across as “weak,” but even so, Rock thinks it’s a good place to start if we want to begin bridging the gap between the left and the right that’s grown so vast in recent years.

If the nation watches Maher and President Trump have dinner (and maybe even have a little fun while doing it), Rock thinks it might inspire someone to “call that family member that you got into it over politics with,” or make amends with “that person at the school that you don’t like to talk to any more.”

He hopes that such an unexpected event will help everybody “calm down a little bit.”

