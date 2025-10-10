Dr. Oz reveals the TRUTH about government shutdown and health care for illegal aliens

Dr. Oz is the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services administrator for President Trump, and he’s joining Blaze Media co-founder Glenn Beck on “Glenn TV” to debunk the left’s lies surrounding the current government shutdown.

“It is really reprehensible, what the Democrats are doing,” Oz tells Glenn. “This has been a process, this continuing resolution process, whether you like it or not, that’s gone on for a long time.”

“One of the things we addressed, I think, quite successfully, is the fraud, waste, and abuse in Medicaid. In fact, some of the points you make like money going towards illegal immigrants — again, it’s not that you’re paying for it in California; it’s that folks are being taxed in Mississippi and Texas and Florida, and that money is being shipped to California,” Oz explains.

“We stopped that. We’re not going to reverse that. And we’re certainly not going to reverse it for seven weeks of continuation so we can actually have more negotiations,” he says, noting that Medicaid and Medicare are only getting hurt by shutting down the government.

“These programs, we struggle to keep open when you have a shutdown of this nature. This is high-stakes poker, and it’s unfair, and frankly, the Democrats don’t have many chips anyway,” he adds.

Glenn notes that some Democrats are now asking whether or not illegal immigrants will be helped in the emergency room — even in life-or-death situations where the patient may have a gunshot wound.

But Oz says that question distorts the truth, explaining that there’s a law that will protect illegal immigrants.

“You will get the care you need, especially if it’s lifesaving care. You’re in trouble if you don’t provide that care. So this is not about that at all. This is about giving benefits to illegal immigrants,” Oz explains.

“Again, I’ll pick on California because it’s such an obvious case. … If you’re on Medicaid in California and you’re an illegal immigrant, you are getting free dental care. It’s just not fair to the American people,” he says.

“It’s not like the citizens of California are paying for that. We’re footing most of the bill at the federal government, which we tax every one of the other 49 states and then we pay California to make up for the fact that they’ve decided to fund illegal immigrant health care,” he adds.

