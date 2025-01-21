Why are 'mystery drones' suddenly OUT of the news cycle?

The secrets, lies, and complete lack of transparency on all levels of government are not only tearing our country apart — but inspiring those of less sound mind to carry out their obscene plans.

The alleged Tesla Cybertruck bomber wrote in an email and manifesto that he was seriously concerned about national security issues. One of those being is utilizing gravitic propulsion.

“I’m not going to speculate whether he actually had knowledge of those things or not. Either he did or he didn’t, and he was a heavily decorated combat veteran, but he was also disturbed by PTSD and/or traumatic brain injury,” Glenn Beck says on “Glenn TV.”

“But he was clearly someone who had dedicated his life to national security ... and he was bothered by the lack of transparency on two big issues that he felt the government wasn’t disclosing,” he adds.

Donald Trump has said he would disclose what’s really happening regarding drones one day into his administration.

“He went on to call out multiple governors who all agreed that they’ve had sightings near nuclear reactors or over nuclear reactors, military bases, and infrastructure,” Glenn says, noting that Joe Biden stated there was nothing nefarious going on.

“‘Yes, they’re here, but don’t worry about it. All is good,’” Glenn mocks. “Well, if we don’t know what they are, how do we know that everything is okay?”

Before Christmas break, the drone sightings in New Jersey and across the country had risen to over 5,000. Out of all those sightings, only 100 were deemed credible enough to warrant more investigation.

“So wait, wait. It’s all good, but we don’t know what or where a hundred flying objects in the sky came from? I don’t know, I mean, that kind of worries me,” Glenn says. “I don’t know what the government is hiding from us; why are they hiding it? Clearly something’s going on; these things exist. We’re not talking about some random dude taking blurry pictures out in a wheat field.”

