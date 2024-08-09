12 Israeli children killed in Hezbollah missile attack, but media maintains position that ISRAEL is the the aggressor

When brutality is inflicted upon children, we should be outraged. It shouldn’t matter where those children come from. When the innocent are victimized, the only acceptable response is disgust and indignation.

Our corrupt media, however, seems to understand this unless the brutality is aimed at the Jews.

For some reason, the same rules don’t apply when it’s Israeli children being brutalized.

On July 27, Hezbollah fired missiles into a Druze neighborhood in the Golan Heights, killing 12 children and injuring numerous others.

Instead of focusing on the horror of such an attack, the terrorist sympathizers in the left-owned mainstream media have framed the story around Israel’s “escalated” response to Hezbollah’s ambush.

Following the assault, which was the most deadly attack since October 7, the IDF launched a targeted strike in Beirut, Lebanon, killing the mastermind behind the Majdal Shams massacre — a man named Fuad Shukr, who was the senior military commander responsible for every Hezbollah attack in the last 30 years.

But of course, the media paints the picture of Israel, not Hezbollah, as the aggressor.

The Washington Post has come under intense scrutiny for running an article titled “Israel hits targets in Lebanon” paired with an image of Israeli families mourning the death of Alma Ayman Fakhr al-Din, one of the children killed in Hezbollah’s attack.

The day following Israel’s retaliation, CNN published an article titled “Israeli attacks kill at least 19 Palestinians, including children, across Gaza.”

Mark Levin is horrified, although not surprised, at the revolting framing of what should be a story that portrays the Israelis as the victims.

He is thankful for the rare voices in the media that are willing to call out the hypocrisy — NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo being one of them.

Levin plays the clip of Cuomo exposing the media’s glaring bias against the Jews.

“If I were to tell you, 'Breaking news, a dozen kids murdered while playing soccer, dozens more injured, some critically,' you’d be outraged. I don’t have to tell you where or how. It doesn’t matter. Harming kids, let alone murdering kids, it’s the highest wrong. Doesn’t matter where in America or in the world, right?” Cuomo began.



“Certainly when it happens in Gaza, we have campuses roiling, international condemnation, the media asking hard questions to IDF officials. So here’s my question: Why is it different when it’s the Jews?” he asked.

“No international call for that terror organization to be acted upon, condemned. Why not? More questions go to how Israel may overreact to the murders than to how this is exactly why Israel can’t accept any of the illusory ceasefire options,” he condemned.

Levin applauds Cuomo’s courage to call out the madness.

“Well said. There are so few voices out there who make this point in the media,” he says, adding that Cuomo is “exactly right.”

To hear more, watch the clip above.

