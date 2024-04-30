Why Trump's critics are spreading false claims

There is no man with more dedicated critics than former President Donald Trump, and the disgraceful cases against him in Manhattan, Fulton County, and D.C. are prime examples.

“This misdemeanor statute you’re looking at, it’s already expired. The statute of limitations are over. They’ve been over years ago,” Levin says, directing his frustration at Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

“You don’t get to come into this courtroom, base a case on a federal offense that has never been charged let alone adjudicated. It’s never been charged at the federal level with the Federal Election Commission referring it to the Department of Justice. It’s never been charged by the U.S. attorney’s office. In fact, both of those entities looked at it and took a pass,” Levin says.

Levin also can’t help but notice Bragg’s timing, which is “in the middle of an election.”

“This whole case is a dead case,” he says. “A real judge, he would have dismissed this case. He would have said, ‘I’m sorry, the statute of limitations has run. You brought the case very late in the middle of an election, you’re demanding that I take the case in the middle of an election,’” Levin explains.

According to Levin, the district attorneys hell bent on seeing Trump behind bars are “there representing the Biden regime in their effort to destroy Donald Trump and imprison him before this election.”

“What you have here is the criminalization of politics, the criminalization of the electoral system by the system. That the law is being abused, this is not justice. It is the law that is being abused. It is being abused in Manhattan, it’s being abused in Fulton County, and it’s being abused in Washington, D.C.,” Levin says.