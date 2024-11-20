Anti-Semitic attack on Jewish soccer fans in Amsterdam sheds light on Europe's open-border catastrophe

Like the United States under the Biden regime, Europe has opened its borders, allowing floods of anti-Semitic jihadists to infiltrate the cities and terrorize its Jewish civilians.

Mark Levin calls this mass migration “the second Muslim crusades.” However, he clarifies that he’s referring to “the jihadis, not normal migration,” which he wholeheartedly supports.

As a result of the open-border policies, some of the smaller European countries have lost control of the anti-Semitic migrants due to the sheer number of them. Unsurprisingly, this has resulted in an uptick in riots and attacks on Jewish people.

Never has this been more evident than when riled up pro-Palestine protesters attacked Jewish soccer fans in Amsterdam earlier this month. The skirmish ended with five people hospitalized and dozens arrested by Dutch authorities.

Authorities reported that “it’s not clear who started the violence,” but Levin says that that’s rubbish.

“It's not clear who started it? There's an entire report on it, and the entire report says this was organized weeks before that soccer game,” he says, adding that “this is the game” Europe’s Palestinians play.

Their claims that they “were provoked” tend to form the mainstream narrative, but Levin knows the truth: “They’re not provoked — not to stab people, not to brutalize people, beat them while they’re on the ground, not to throw them in rivers.”

This “hunting down Jews who go to a soccer game” was “planned a long time ago,” he reiterates.

One person in Europe, however, is thankfully speaking the truth. His name is Bruno Retailleau, and he’s the minister of the Interior of France.

On November 12 during a session of questions to the government at the National Assembly, Retailleau delivered a speech about Europe’s rampant anti-Semitism — a speech Levin calls “fantastic.”

To hear it, watch the clip above.

