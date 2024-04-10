Levin: Revealing Biden's blind eye to China

One tiny country in the Middle East is standing strong in its defense of the Western world, and according to Mark Levin, our own president is “trying to destroy it.”

Not only is he harming Israel by preventing it from defeating Hamas and funding Iran, he’s emboldening another enemy through passivity: China.

This endangers global stability and has left our allies vulnerable to nuclear threats.

China is now conducting military exercises, where a number of short and intermediate range missiles have been launched into exclusion zones to the north and south of Taiwan.

“We’re not doing a damn thing about it,” Levin says, disturbed.

“Iran’s building nukes, we’re not doing a damn thing about it. Taiwan’s a sitting duck. We’re not providing them with the weaponry that they need at least to have a chance to fight back, and we are denuding our own military in the face of it all,” he continues.

While the Biden administration has claimed that U.S. forces will support Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Levin isn’t buying it.

“He said they’d support Israel — see what they’ve done? Said they’d support Ukraine, but he never supported Ukraine to the extent it was needed to defeat Russia,” Levin says.

“This guy’s a liar, and he has set the whole world on fire, and our enemies are on the move,” he adds.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.