Communist China's plan for Taiwan — Trump NEEDS to prepare for THIS

The fight over Taiwan may be all talk right now, but Mark Levin of “LevinTV” is well aware that the small island off the coast of China is an inevitable flashpoint due to its location.

And in a recent segment on DW News, it was explained why the United States and China “can’t quit Taiwan.”

“In some ways, Taiwan’s strategic importance is about three choke points around the island to the West. There’s the Taiwan strait,” the narrator explained. “It’s a key trade route for both Beijing and Taiwan and also for everybody else.”

The world’s biggest container ships pass through the strait. And to the north is the Miyako strait, which runs through Taiwan and several Japanese islands. To the south is the Bashi strait.

These straits are China’s “key strategic gateways to the Pacific Ocean.” Meanwhile, the United States has military bases sprinkled near the border of China — and surrounding Taiwan.

“Now, the next question is what can we do about this.” Levin says. “With each passing year, less and less.”

“We’re building up our military presence there; we’re also strengthening our alliances there. But we’re not building it up to a point that they’re going to be able to rebuff China. China’s going to surround them. They’re going to choke them off economically. This is my prediction as the first of their strategy,” Levin explains.

“Surround them, choke them off, and then warn the United States or anybody else, ‘You fly planes over there, you drop them anything, we’ll shoot you out of the sky.’ I mean, they’re right next to China, you can see.”

“They will bombard it. They will attack it. They’re planning and planning and planning on this. Now, the Taiwanese are tough people. They have a strong little military — but nothing compared to what’s being built to attack them,” he continues, noting that now that Donald Trump has been elected, the plan could change.

“Obviously, they didn’t act while Biden was president because I don’t think they’re in a position to do so. Why? Because their economy sucks right now,” he explains. “But it’ll be back. And so what happens if they do attack Taiwan when Donald Trump is president?”

“I think they’ll suffer economically. In other ways too,” he adds.

