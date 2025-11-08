From New York to the nation: Mark Levin warns that socialism’s endgame is America itself

True grassroots communist revolutions are a myth, says Mark Levin. These political uprisings are always orchestrated by privileged, educated elites who romanticize poverty and oppression while living comfortably.

It’s a theme that echoes throughout history. Revolutions rarely start in slums or sweatshops; they start in lecture halls, cafés, and salons where theory outweighs experience.

Take China’s Mao, Russia’s Lenin, Cuba’s Castro, or Germany’s Marx as examples. All were brought up in well-to-do families, educated, and set up for success. They preached justice for the working man, pretending the whole time that their ivory towers were actually trenches.

New York City’s new Democrat mayor, Zohran Mamdani — a self-described socialist — is no different.

“His family is worth millions. … The mother, funded in part significantly by Qatar; the father secretes himself into Columbia University, where he makes a good salary as a radical professor promoting anti-Westernism, anti-Americanism, anti-Semitism, and terrorism,” says Levin, calling Mamdani “a trust-fund baby” who married a woman even “richer than he is.”

Mamdani’s socialist supporters — primarily Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) — have similar stories. Neither grew up in impoverished homes or worked much in the private sector before rising to political prominence. And yet they push socialist reform to the masses as if they knew the taste of poverty.

Levin then highlights his own blue-collar beginnings and decades of conservative activism as proof that he understands real work and therefore real America.

“I was a litigator. I was a lawyer for a nonprofit organization. We wouldn't have school choice in this country but for Landmark Legal Foundation and the battles that we fought in the Wisconsin Supreme Court. … We are the ones who went after the NEA. … We're the ones that went after the Environmental Protection Agency that was trying to push out a zillion regulations right before Donald Trump took office,” Levin recounts.

“'76 — the Reagan campaign. '80 — the Reagan campaign. The Tea Party movement … that’s where I met Donald Trump. He was very interested in the Tea Party movement,” he adds.

“[The Convention of States movement] was started by Mark Meckler and me with my book ‘The Liberty Amendments.’ ... It's now 5, 6 million members.”

“I'm [sharing] this to explain that when I come to you and I talk about these things on this platform, on Fox, on my radio show, where I write about them, it's not esoteric. It's not theory. It's from experience,” says Levin. “So when I see Marxist Islamists doing what they're doing, I take them on. I expose them.”

“We do not want these poisonous people destroying what our ancestors have worked for — our founders.”

But that’s exactly what’s about to unfold in New York City under Mayor Mamdani, with his socialist agenda poised to wring the city’s capitalist core from the nation’s economic capital.

Levin warns: “It matters what happens in New York because [Marxist Islamists] are organizing in the states and in the cities across the country.”

The plan doesn’t end with New York City. It won’t stop until America herself — and everything that makes her exceptional — is erased.

