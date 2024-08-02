Montinique Monroe/Getty Images
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Inside source says 'Biden-Harris regime' is withholding THESE specific weapons from Israel
August 02, 2024
Israel continues to fight for its right to exist as Iran’s proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis — press on in their pursuit of the total elimination of the Jewish nation.
What is the Biden administration, or in the words of Mark Levin, “the Biden-Harris regime,” doing in response?
It’s withholding a long list of weapons from Israel, including:
- 120mm tank ammunition
- 120mm mortar ammunition
- Medium tactical vehicles
- Medium air-to-air missiles
- F 15s
- F-135 engines
- Joint direct attack munition
- MK-84 bombs
- Rifles from Israeli national police forces
- .338 medium machine guns
- Guided missile systems
Biden & Harris are Withholding Weapons for Israelwww.youtube.com
This list was provided to Levin by “one of the most important individuals in the know,” he says.
“Now keep something in mind: All the appropriations for these weapon systems and the ammunition and so forth have already taken place (passed by Congress, signed by the president), but [Biden] is either withholding it or slow walking it,” Levin explains. “In other words, he's impounding funds,” which is “unconstitutional.”
According to Levin, Israel desperately needs the MK-84 bombs, for example, to “destroy the tunnels” and “to take out the Iranian nuclear sites.”
“But Biden doesn’t want them to take out those sites,” he sighs, pointing to the president’s hypocrisy in claiming that he’s withholding weaponry because “it might escalate things” while happily allowing Iran to build its nuclear armory.
The Biden-Harris regime has given “tens of billions of dollars to Iran ... authorized Iraq to continue to sell electricity to Iran,” and “authorized the laxed enforcement of the oil sanctions,” all of which have played a significant role in Iran’s GDP doubling since the Trump administration.
Further, Biden has paved the way for Iran’s “alliance with China and Russia and North Korea.”
To hear more of Levin’s analysis and commentary, watch the clip above.
Want more from Mark Levin?
To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.
Want to leave a tip?
We answer to you. Help keep our content free of advertisers and big tech censorship by leaving a tip today.
Want to join the conversation?
Already a subscriber?
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.
BlazeTV
BlazeTV Staff
News, opinion, and entertainment for people who love the American way of life.@BlazeTV →
more stories
Sign up for the Blaze newsletter
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.
© 2024 Blaze Media LLC. All rights reserved.
Get the stories that matter most delivered directly to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use, and agree to receive content that may sometimes include advertisements. You may opt out at any time.