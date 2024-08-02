Inside source says 'Biden-Harris regime' is withholding THESE specific weapons from Israel

Israel continues to fight for its right to exist as Iran’s proxies — Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis — press on in their pursuit of the total elimination of the Jewish nation.

What is the Biden administration, or in the words of Mark Levin, “the Biden-Harris regime,” doing in response?

It’s withholding a long list of weapons from Israel, including:

120mm tank ammunition

120mm mortar ammunition

Medium tactical vehicles

Medium air-to-air missiles

F 15s

F-135 engines

Joint direct attack munition

MK-84 bombs

Rifles from Israeli national police forces

.338 medium machine guns

Guided missile systems

Biden & Harris are Withholding Weapons for Israel www.youtube.com

This list was provided to Levin by “one of the most important individuals in the know,” he says.

“Now keep something in mind: All the appropriations for these weapon systems and the ammunition and so forth have already taken place (passed by Congress, signed by the president), but [Biden] is either withholding it or slow walking it,” Levin explains. “In other words, he's impounding funds,” which is “unconstitutional.”

According to Levin, Israel desperately needs the MK-84 bombs, for example, to “destroy the tunnels” and “to take out the Iranian nuclear sites.”

“But Biden doesn’t want them to take out those sites,” he sighs, pointing to the president’s hypocrisy in claiming that he’s withholding weaponry because “it might escalate things” while happily allowing Iran to build its nuclear armory.

The Biden-Harris regime has given “tens of billions of dollars to Iran ... authorized Iraq to continue to sell electricity to Iran,” and “authorized the laxed enforcement of the oil sanctions,” all of which have played a significant role in Iran’s GDP doubling since the Trump administration.

Further, Biden has paved the way for Iran’s “alliance with China and Russia and North Korea.”

To hear more of Levin’s analysis and commentary, watch the clip above.

