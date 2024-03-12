Levin: Exposing Biden's historical lies

Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech, which Mark Levin calls a “state of confusion” speech, was inflammatory at its best and full of lies at its worst.

The president used his speech to pretend to be the greatest ally of marginalized communities with only good intentions for Americans, unlike his predecessor Donald Trump, whom he relentlessly attacked.

“Joe Biden wants you to believe that he went to see Nelson Mandela and he went to jail; he’s a liar. Joe Biden wants you to believe he was a civil rights activist; he’s a liar,” Levin says.

And this is proven by his well-documented past.

At the height of the civil rights movement in the early '70s, Biden joined the United States Senate and befriended John Stennis, James Eastland, Herman Talmadge, and Robert Byrd.

“All four of whom were racist segregationists. All four of whom filibustered the 1964 and 1965 Civil Rights Acts,” Levin explains, adding, “and Joe Biden wasn’t just their friend. Joe Biden sponsored legislation to end the integration of our public schools.”

Biden has also come under fire for a comment he made about not wanting to send his kid into the “jungle” as he advocated for ending the integration of public schools.

“He’s made racist, bigoted, segregated comments ever since right up to his election,” Levin says.

In 1994, Biden was the sponsor of a new crime law that focused more on crack than cocaine. Civil rights groups who represented the black community believed he was purposely targeting them.

“More black people as a proportion of the population went to prison as a result of Joe Biden’s law,” Levin says.

And now, Biden is “doing his dark, petty, Castro-like speech filled with lies, propaganda, delivered in a snarky, sarcastic, and angry way.”

“America, we deserve better than this,” Levin says.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.