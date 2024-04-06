Levin: Revealing the left's endorsement of NBC's bias

NBC had announced it was hiring former Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel as a political analyst — and then reversed its decision within a week.

The media giant cut ties with McDaniel after network executives faced backlash and on-air criticism.

Mark Levin isn’t surprised, noting that you won’t get hired by a leftist company like NBC unless you’re a “rabid, insane, crackpot, Democrat with phony air, or an Al Sharpton-type.”

“In other words, if you’re not a reprobate miscreant or malcontent who’s a diehard Democrat and Marxist or a Trump hating low-life Republican, you’re not welcome at NBC News,” Levin says.

Meanwhile, NBC News loves its stars, Rachel Maddow and Joy Reid, who Levin believes are “two of the stupidest people on the face of the earth.”

“She doesn’t get the hook cause she’s a liar and a propagandist; no, she’s their star,” Levin says of Maddow.

“Joy Reid some time back used to be very busy blogging and putting stuff on the internet slamming Jews, slamming blacks who didn’t agree with her, slamming homosexuals, slamming anyone and everything she could with real lowlife gutter attacks,” Levin says.

“Well, MSNBC saw that as a resume enhancer,” he adds.

