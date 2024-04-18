Levin: The judge's daughter – a political conflict

The judge in Trump’s Stormy Daniels hush-money case has refused to recuse himself after the former president’s attorneys requested his removal from the bench.

Trump’s legal team has noted that Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter works as a Democrat consultant who has represented politicians like Vice President Kamala Harris and Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.).

Merchan himself is “an elected Democrat hack,” who put a gag order on Trump after the former president brought the judge's daughter into the spotlight on social media.

“Donald Trump did not threaten violence or urge violence against anybody. He’s been very harsh in his criticism, he’s allowed to be,” Mark Levin explains, disagreeing with the judge’s decision.

“Trump points out, and others have now followed up, that this judge’s daughter is a big time radical left-wing Democrat operative who runs a business that raises money, campaign money, for candidates on the Democrat side,” Levin says.

His daughter has reportedly raised millions for Democrats like Sen. Chuck Schumer (N.Y.) and Rep. Adam Smith (Wash).

“In the course of that fundraising, she has used this case with Alvin Bragg and Donald Trump as a fundraising tool. In other words, referencing it in the fundraising materials,” Levin says.

“The judge is her father. That’s not only an appearance of a conflict, that’s a real live conflict,” he continues. “You’re using information from the trial or will-be trial that your father is overseeing to raise money for Democrats.”

“Have you ever seen anything as sleazy as this?” he asks.

