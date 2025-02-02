Mark Levin GOES OFF on ‘Democrat Islamist’ Chris Van Hollen for arguing Gaza deserves ‘self-determination’

To give the people of Gaza “self-determination” would mean death to Jews and Israelis. Such a privilege would only lead to the re-election of Hamas and the perpetuation of its violent agenda.

But apparently this common sense is lost on Senator Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.) — “a Democrat islamist” who’s one of the worst Hamas apologists in Congress, says Mark Levin.

In a recent hearing, Sen. Van Hollen pressed U.N. ambassador nominee Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) to vow that she believes Palestinians have a right to self-determination.

“[President Trump] said he wants to bring long-term peace and security to the region. Clearly Hamas can have no role in that future, but long-term peace must include security, self-determination, and dignity for Israelis and Palestinians alike,” he began, before attempting to force Stefanik into agreeing with the statement that “in order to achieve long-term peace and stability in the Middle East," "we have to secure the human rights and rights of self-determination for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

Levin lambastes Van Hollen for his ignorance.

“You talk about dignity and self-determination among Palestinians? Well, where is it? They're slaughtering each other,” he says.

“Even though Gaza is Israeli territory, always has been, for thousands of years — it's actually a beautiful place, or was. … They could have built industries there; they could build tourist attractions,” he points out. “They had all the opportunity in the world, all the money in the world from one foreign government after another and UNRWA — the terrorist organization working for the terrorist United Nations — and what do they do with all this money?”

“They built an underground cave system to slaughter people — slaughter their own people — and yet they're the most popular party among the Palestinians,” Levin says. “But we're going to give them a state, and we're going to carve it out of the ancestral homeland of the Jews?”

As for Van Hollen’s insistence that we need to “secure the human rights and self-determination” of Palestinians, Levin asks, “How do we secure the human rights and self-determination of a people that don't even want to secure it for themselves?”

Pointing out a long list of barbarities committed by Hamas and the Palestinians who put the regime in power, he says it’s clear that “they don't give a damn about their self-determination."

Further, many of the victims who were slaughtered on October 7 were socially liberal Jews who voted against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and supported the idea of “cultural relationships with the Palestinians in Gaza.”

But did that stop Hamas from murdering them in cold blood? Of course not.

“How many Arabs and Muslims in the Middle East have self-determination? How many democracies are there?” Levin then asks. “Exactly zero. You have a military dictatorship, you have monarchy dictatorships, you have Islamic dictatorships; there are no democracies.”

“So this one place we're going to have self-determination? Where people are committed to slaughtering the Jews and the Israelis from the river to the sea? And we have to ensure their self-determination?” he asks in disgust.

“No, there is no self-determination because they don't want it.”

