Mark Levin explains the battle of the DOGE vs. the Swamp

Part of the mandate given to President Trump by the American people was to reduce the size of government and rid it of rampant corruption. And that’s exactly what he’s doing via the Department of Government Efficiency headed by Elon Musk. The agency has already unearthed shocking waste in numerous federal agencies.

However, at every turn, the DOGE is met with resistance from the swamp. Less bureaucracy and less spending means a smaller, weaker swamp, and it’s not going down without a fight.

The fight has come in the form of lawfare.

“We have this subterranean government” built by the Democrats and enabled by establishment Republicans that’s “defending every inch of this bureaucracy and every misspent penny,” says Mark Levin.

Even though the DOGE just revealed that the U.S. Treasury spent $4.7 trillion in untraceable payments, including Social Security payments to ineligible, dead, and nonexistent people, still this subterranean government is “bringing suit after suit after suit … in cherry-picked communities — that is, heavily Democrat communities with Democrat federal district judges, who are, in most cases, giving them what they want to slow down the progress, to kill the momentum, to stop [the DOGE] from looking at the data,” he explains.

“This cabal of radical left-wing judges, which is really a super-legislature,” Levin says, may claim that it’s the Trump administration and the DOGE that are violating the Constitution, but the truth is plain: There’s no federal law stopping the executive branch from auditing itself or looking at its own data.

There is, however, ample evidence that the actions taken by these lower courts are indeed unconstitutional.

“It's the courts that are out of their lane and out of control,” says Levin, pointing to John Bates, a Bush-appointed district judge, who recently “ordered the HHS and the CDC to put language back on their websites” as just one example.

What are federal judges, after all?

They’re “unelected” “lawyers in black robes” who preside over specific districts, Levin reminds us.

“A single federal district judge shouldn't be able to issue a nationwide anything!” he says. “But that's what they're doing. So in addition to stepping into areas where they have absolutely no authority as a federal judge, they're issuing rulings that are nationwide, where they also have absolutely no authority.”

“So who is it that's violating the Constitution?” he asks. “At some point, the Supreme Court is going to have to get involved” and stop this “nonviolent insurrection.”

To hear more of Levin’s analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.