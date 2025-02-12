Mark Levin applauds Stephen Miller’s epic takedown of Jake Tapper’s illegal immigration narrative: ‘Who’s going to pick the lettuce?!’

Leftists love to clutch their pearls over the illegal immigrants who harvest our crops, but they never want to talk about the ones who commit violent crimes, the ones who peddle drugs throughout the country, or the ones who are just on the taxpayer dole with no intention of ever contributing to the system.

“We just let 20 million people in here; 325,000 kids are missing,” and yet Democrats continue to worry about “who’s going to pick the lettuce,” sighs Mark Levin.

CNN’s Jake Tapper is one of those liberals. Thankfully, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller didn’t let him get away with perpetuating the narrative that the majority of illegal immigrants are working on farms.

Levin plays the clip of Tapper’s humiliating experience being schooled with facts on his own show.

“The Department of Agriculture says that between 2020 and 2022, 42% of crop workers were undocumented immigrants,” Tapper began. “How does President Trump make sure that the effort to deport people who are not in this country legally doesn't end up hurting Americans who want safe borders, absolutely, but also don't want to see even more higher prices in groceries?”

“I'm sure it's not your position, Jake, you're just asking the question, that we should supply America's food with exploitative illegal alien labor,” Miller said with a not-so-subtle hint of sarcasm.

“Only 1% of alien workers in the entire country work in agriculture. The top destination for illegal aliens are large cities like New York, like Los Angeles. ... None of those illegal aliens are doing farm work,” he corrected.

When Tapper accused him of changing the subject, Miller only got more lethal:

“The illegal aliens [Joe Biden] brought in are from Venezuela, from Haiti, from Nicaragua. They are not doing farm work. They are in our cities collecting welfare. As for the farmers, there is a guest worker program that President Trump supports. Over time, as well, we will transition into automation, so we'll never have to have this conversation ever again.”

“But there's no universe in which this nation is going to allow the previous president to flood our nation with millions and millions of illegal aliens who just get to stay here, and we are especially not going to allow a subset of those illegal aliens to rape and murder our citizens, so we are going to unapologetically enforce our immigration laws, and as I'm sure you will celebrate, we are going to unleash the power and might of the U.S. government to eradicate the presence of transnational threats on our soil.”

All the while Miller was delivering this epic jeremiad, Tapper’s brows were knitted together; he stacked and re-stacked papers with a painful grimace on his face.

Levin can’t help but laugh at how Miller easily obliterated the leftist narrative that all illegal immigrants are farm workers all while hinting at the notion that Tapper supports exploitative illegal alien labor and doesn’t care about the dangers facing American citizens.

He then breaks down how most foreigners in our agricultural industry are actually doing work legally via work visas. To hear it, and see the footage of Tapper’s brutal schooling, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.