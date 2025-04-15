Mark Levin BLASTS '60 Minutes of Shame's' Lesley Stahl for pro-Hamas questioning

Once upon a time, CBS News’ “60 Minutes” was serious television. Mark Levin recalls how hosts used to track down hoodlums and crooks with cameras in their briefcases. The in-depth reporting and interviews were well worth a watch.

Fast-forward to today, and it’s a different story.

Thanks to hosts like "the clown" Lesley Stahl and her hardcore leftist bias, gone are the days of tough, gritty reporting. Now, we get “60 Minutes” episodes of freed Hamas hostages being subjected to the American media’s anti-Israel, anti-Trump bias.

On the show’s latest episode, Stahl interviewed Yarden Bibas and Keith Siegel, two recently freed hostages, who suffered starvation, severe psychological torment, and physical violence in Gaza. To say Stahl’s questioning was tone-deaf is an understatement.

When Siegel shared that he had been starved by his Hamas captors, Stahl responded with, “Do you think they starved you or they just didn’t have food?”

“There’s story after story after story of tons and tons of food being brought into Gaza and stolen by Hamas,” Levin rails. “Hamas steals it to feed themselves, and what they have left over, they sell to the other Palestinians in order to fund their war machine.”

Even though “eyewitnesses have reported this,” it didn’t stop Stahl from perpetuating mainstream media pro-Hamas lies.

In her conversation with Yarden Bibas, whose wife and two sons were taken hostage and brutally murdered by Hamas, Stahl asked what he would like to say to President Trump. When Bibas responded with, “Please stop this war and help bring all of the hostages back,” Stahl retorted, “And you think he can help?”

“I know he can help. I am here because of Trump. I’m here only because of him,” Bibas doubled down.

In the same episode, Stahl stated that “50,000 Gazans have been killed” since the October 7 attacks.

“Where did she get those numbers from?” Levin asks. “She got those numbers from Hamas! ... I've had statisticians on my radio show, on my Fox show, who've said that's not true; it's an absolute impossibility.”

“She knows it's not true; she knows she got the numbers from Hamas, but she uses them anyway,” he sighs.

To add insult to injury, Stahl also blamed Israel for the continuation of the war, claiming, “Netanyahu resumed the bombing of Gaza, breaking a fragile ceasefire that was exceedingly popular with Israelis.”

“There were conditions to the first phase” of the ceasefire deal, Levin explains, noting that it was Hamas who first violated the agreement.

“You're dealing with monsters; you're dealing with subhumans; you're dealing with terrorists, for crying out loud! What is with the American media? What is with [Lesley Stahl]?” he asks in disbelief.

“‘60 Minutes’ isn't worth one minute of your time.”

To see the footage of Stahl’s disgraceful interviews and reporting and hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

