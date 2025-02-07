Mark Levin EXPOSES how Democrats involved Pete Hegseth’s ex-sister-in-law in failed smear campaign

Democrats are known for orchestrating smear campaigns against candidates they don’t like — that is, candidates who aren't going to further their agenda. And they aren’t above employing any means necessary to drag someone’s name and reputation through the mud, even if it means outright lying.

Their thankfully failed attack on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is one of the most recent examples of how the left will coordinate with political operatives, the media, and even disgruntled family members to sabotage someone’s nomination.

Mark Levin exposes exactly how Democrats nearly succeeded in kneecapping America’s new secretary of defense.

Like most smear campaigns, the one launched against Pete Hegseth was multifaceted. First, they said he wasn’t qualified to do his job; then they dredged up old allegations of sexual assault, which were investigated and dismissed years ago; in the next phase, they obtained anonymous signatures from several of Hegseth’s former colleagues alleging that he was a drunk.

When none of that was sufficient to thwart his nomination, Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) sent a letter to Danielle Hegseth, Pete’s ex-sister-in-law, inquiring about any instances of aggression or violence. She then signed an affidavit alleging that Hegseth was aggressive and that Samantha, his ex-wife, was often fearful for her safety.

This is easily debunked, says Levin.

First, when Samantha was contacted about this affidavit from Danielle, she denied the claims and assured that Hegseth had never been physically abusive toward her. Further, in their divorce paperwork, both Pete and Samantha signed paperwork that neither of them were victims of domestic abuse.

The nail in the coffin of this ridiculous smear, says Levin, is that Pete and Samantha share joint custody of their three children.

“A judge or magistrate ... is not going to give joint custody of children if one of the parents is violent or abusive or threatens violence. In this case, they have joint custody because they sought joint custody,” he explains.

“[Democrats] are desperate to destroy what's left of the relationship between the ex-wife and Pete, and they're going to destroy the future of these three kids by continuing to pursue this, and they don't care because Schumer is the evil force behind this,” he continues.

The fact that Hegseth’s ex-sister-in-law was involved at all is evidence that this was “a complete setup.”

To hear more of Levin’s analysis, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.