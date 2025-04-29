Mark Levin EXPOSES the Marxist-Islamist plot to destroy the West

There’s a harrowing alliance growing between Marxists and Islamists in this country. It’s why we keep seeing Democrats battling to keep radical Muslims with terrorist ties from being deported by the Trump administration.

While the left claims that it’s just defending constitutional rights, Mark Levin knows what’s really uniting these two groups is their shared mission to dismantle the West.

He plays a clip of a young keffiyeh-clad man in Dearborn, Michigan — America's jihad capital — calling for the destruction of the West.

“The American empire that's been hurting our people since the beginning, the imperial Western powers that have been hurting our people since the beginning — they must fall. Inshallah, inshallah, they will fall. And my message to the people of Gaza and oppressed peoples across the world is that there are people here, both young and old, who are going to be willing to fight and are willing to put their lives and everything they can on the line to bring these empires down because they must come down,” he said.

“What he’s saying is that the West is in the way of Islam,” Levin translates, noting the distinction between peaceable Muslims, “who just want to live their lives,” and Islamists, who are “terrorists or terrorist-supporters.”

This latter group will persecute and kill peaceful Muslims as fast as they’ll persecute and kill Christians, he explains.

The unnamed man from Dearborn calling for the fall of Western powers is “an Islamist,” meaning he hates America and Americans and supports terrorism.

And yet — “The Democrat Party keeps pandering to people like this,” says Levin, and it’s because, like Islamists, it also thinks “the West has to be destroyed.”

While they both have different end goals — Marxists hope for the “withering away of the state,” while Islamists hope for “complete control of mankind” — for now, they need each other to keep their visions alive.

The fusion of Marxists and Islamists is a subject Mark Levin covers in depth in his upcoming book.

“I’m very, very excited about this one,” he says.

To hear more about it, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.