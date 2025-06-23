Mark Levin REACTS to Trump’s Iran strike: ‘We should be cheering this’

On June 21, 2025, the United States launched a military mission dubbed Operation Midnight Hammer, targeting Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan to dismantle Iran's nuclear enrichment capabilities and block its path to nuclear weapons. This marked the U.S.' first direct engagement amid the Israel-Iran conflict. The U.S. deployed 125 aircraft, including seven B-2 stealth bombers that unleashed 14 GBU-57 "bunker-buster" bombs on Fordow, alongside over two dozen Tomahawk missiles striking Isfahan. In a White House address, President Trump hailed the operation as a "spectacular military success."

And Mark Levin agrees. “What Donald Trump did as commander in chief is remarkable,” he says.

“It's not just that he had the courage to order the attack on the Islamo-Nazi Iranian nuclear sites, but look how it came off,” he adds, referring to how all U.S. military equipment, including the seven B-2 bombers and other aircraft involved in Operation Midnight Hammer, along with American personnel, returned safely to their bases with no reported damage or casualties.

“This is what we should be used to — that is, a commander-in-chief, not an interventionist,” who “knows when and how to use the United States military … the most massive and powerful fighting machine on the face of the earth, ready to take action as needed, in any environment, against any enemy, in any way,” says Levin. “We should be cheering this.”

He looks back to how former President Bill Clinton was naive enough to give North Korea “billions and billions of dollars to feed their people” when right under his nose, the communist nation was building “a nuclear missile.” Obama was hardly better. His administration appeased Iran's "Islamo-Nazi" regime with a nuclear deal that was overly lenient, allowing the terrorist nation to pursue nuclear weapons.

In 2018, Donald Trump set America back on the right path when he “ripped [Obama’s Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action] up” and put “the Iranian regime on its back.” Unfortunately, Biden then reversed course, reinstating Obama’s flawed JCPOA approach, surrounding himself with the same advisers, and providing Iran with billions in funds.

“And so Donald Trump comes in again — thank God, thanks to you — and he says, ‘Wait a minute, these guys are gonna have a nuclear weapon,”’ says Levin, noting that this threat was confirmed by intelligence and the IAEA. “And Donald Trump says … ‘I know there are people in our country that are isolationists; I know there are people in our country who claim to speak for MAGA and don't. I, Donald Trump, I'm MAGA; I speak for MAGA, and MAGA doesn't believe in suicide."’

“And then he orders this in coordination with the Israelis,” says Levin, calling Operation Midnight Hammer “absolutely fantastic.”

To all those who are now drowning in “what if” questions about how Iran will respond, he says the far more important question is: “What if we didn't stop Iran and they had nuclear weapons?”

“The fact is the enemy itself remains: It is Islamo-Nazi terrorism … wherever it is,” Levin insists. “They want to kill us; they've been wanting to kill us since long before the other day when we hit those sites ... and they’re going to continue to try and kill us.”

The “Islamo-Nazi mindset,” he says, is “kill the Jews, kill the Christians, kill Muslims who don't agree with us, kill the Hindus, kill the Buddhists, kill the West, kill the Americans — kill until we control the world.” This bloodthirsty mentality is deeply entrenched in religious creed, and so it will never go away. Operation Midnight Hammer “doesn’t change” Iran’s bent toward terrorism, but what it did accomplish is to remove its capacity to inflict it.

“The enemy is still there, but this particular element of the enemy and this particular program of the enemy has been destroyed,” says Levin.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the video above.

