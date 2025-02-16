Mark Levin made up a new word just so he could better describe MSNBC’s Joy Reid

There are a lot of despicable talking heads in the media, but none so vile as MSNBC’s Joy Reid — “America's number-one bigot,” says Mark Levin.

In fact, Levin’s distaste for Reid recently culminated in the creation of a new word when she lied about Donald Trump and his attempts to get illegal immigration under control.

Upon hearing her claims that the Trump administration is “making a show” of mass deportations, Levin coined the term "hemorrhoidic” — that is, “a human hemorrhoid” — to better describe how he sees Reid.

“I made it up. I like it,” he admits.

Reid, he says, is “so left-wing, she's a bleeding hemorrhoidic.”

On a recent episode of “The ReidOut,” she ignorantly claimed that “the Trump administration is making a show of its enforcement of mass deportations literally by conducting ICE raids across multiple Democratic-run cities with the cameras rolling.”

Rubbish, says Levin.

Number one, ICE is “focused exclusively on the worst criminals who have arrest warrants out.” We should be celebrating our streets getting safer by the day. Number two, “How many Republican-run cities are there?” And number three, “On CNN, Fake Tapper said all these people are picking lettuce. ” Now we’re admitting that they’re primarily in the cities?

Reid’s complaint went on: “It follows Trump's performative signing of more than 300 executive orders, at least 21 of which aim to overhaul the immigration system.”

Again, Levin throws the flag.

“Wait a minute, didn't they say we couldn't do that? We needed bipartisan legislation?” he asks, referring to Biden and Democrats’ claims that only an act of Congress could fix the border.

“[Trump] is overhauling the immigration system with 21 executive orders the way Biden unraveled, undermined, usurped the immigration system with 94 executive orders?” he asks, pointing out the hypocrisy.

Reid also whined about the video footage capturing ICE raids and the fact that Dr. Phil was invited to accompany border czar Tom Homan on one particular raid. “The reality show government went so far as to tell federal agents in immigration raids to be camera-ready and brought none other than TV host Dr. Phil along for the ride, which is interesting given both the rise in MAGA immigration influencers they're seemingly endorsing and the fact that Dr. Phil has made a career out of exploiting vulnerable people for money.”

“I thought you did that, actually,” Levin retorts. “Dr. Phil is making a living. This is what he does.”

Further, “What's wrong with telling them to be camera-ready? They're saying you're on camera, so watch what you do, be careful. Don’t they tell her to be camera-ready?” he asks.

To hear more of his commentary on Joy Reid and the Trump administration’s excellence when it comes to fixing Biden’s border crisis, watch the clip above.

