Mark Levin: Qatar funds terror, shelter killers — now America’s 'best friend'?

While Mark Levin is one of President Trump’s most vocal supporters, he is concerned about America’s fraternizing with Qatar — a country pitched as “one of the great leaders of the Middle East and the world.”

“I say no, Qatar is a very dangerous country,” says Levin.

He reminds us that in 2002, Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl was brutally beheaded by Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, al-Qaeda's chief of operations and the architect of 9/11. It was Qatar who sheltered KSM from the FBI — specifically the father of the country’s current ruler, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Further, these same Qatari family members, Levin says, “are the sugar daddies for Hamas” — funding the terrorist organization for years, hosting its leaders, and acting as its political lifeline.

That hasn’t changed. Even though Qatar has been a key broker alongside the U.S. and Egypt in the tiered ceasefire deal between Hamas and Israel, it’s still on Team Hamas, Levin says.

Just last month, Sheikh Tamim delivered an address at the opening session of the 54th annual Shura Council.

He was clear about where Qatar’s loyalty lies: “Israel has violated all laws and norms governing relations between nations through its aggressive actions against the mediator and its attempt to assassinate members of a negotiating delegation. We consider this aggression to be state terrorism. And the global response was so powerful that it shocked those responsible. What's happened in the Gaza Strip in the past two years amounts to genocide — a term that encapsulates all atrocities. It is regrettable that they remain incapable of enforcing its respect when it comes to the tragedy of our brotherly Palestinian people.”

This is a load of lies, says Levin. “The Israelis weren't trying to take out the negotiators. They were trying to take out the Hamas leaders that [Sheikh Tamim] was protecting.”

“[Qatar] is [America’s] new best friend,” he laments.

“They've gotten into the West,” into “all parties, every aspect of our culture, our educational system. … They are behind the Muslim Brotherhood, Islamic Jihad, Hamas. They supported the Taliban, and they support the destruction of our universities and colleges.”

For Levin, Qatar’s billions and diplomatic handshakes can’t erase its track record. America’s "new best friend" remains a Trojan horse for terrorism and anti-Western ideology.

