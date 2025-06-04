Mark Levin reacts to Charlie Kirk’s EPIC defense of Israel

Mark Levin first heard the name Charlie Kirk back when Kirk’s conservative nonprofit organization, Turning Point USA, was a student movement focused on promoting free markets and limited government on college campuses.

Even though he doesn’t agree with Kirk on every issue, he still regards him as “a very courageous gentleman.”

One issue they absolutely agree on, however, is America’s duty to support the nation of Israel.

Charlie “has always been a big supporter of Israel. … His heart is in the right place, and his brain is in the right place too,” says Levin.

In one of his recent Socratic-style public debates, Kirk shut down a pro-Palestine activist with so much acuity, Levin was blown away.

“What religion was Jesus? What did he believe?” Kirk asked his opponent.

“Well, obviously he was a Jew,” his challenger retorted.

“Where was Jesus born?” Kirk asked.

“Why does that matter?”

“Born in Bethlehem, and he was raised in Nazareth, and he walked on the water in Capernaum. What country are those places in right now?” Kirk then inquired.

His opponent, sensing defeat, could do no more than repeat, “What does it matter?”

“It does matter. You know why? Because when I went to Israel, I came in contact with the living God that walked on water and rose Lazarus from the dead. When I went to Israel, I saw the Bible come to life,” Kirk fired back.

“When I went to Israel, I was able to cry where Jesus cried, where he was betrayed by Judas and arrested, where he rose from the dead and gives us eternal life,” he continued, pointing to scripture highlighting the importance of blessing and honoring the Jewish nation.

“There is a diabolical, satanic agenda every single day to try and delegitimize the scriptures, and I will defend the Holy Land — the place that let me see where my Lord and Savior lived — and I will not apologize for that,” Kirk concluded.

“I want to salute Charlie for that,” says Levin.

Kirk is right, he says. “When you go to Israel … you go to the burial site of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob … you see where the tribes of Israel came together and formed the Jewish faith in Shiloh.”

“The Palestinians say that’s our country,” but it's nothing more than “a propaganda campaign,” he says.

To hear more of Levin’s commentary and see the footage of Kirk’s epic defense of Israel, watch the clip above.

