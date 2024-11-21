Mark Levin ROASTS ‘comedian’ and ‘pretend’ intellectual Jon Stewart: ‘He’s a shrimp’

Comedian and host of “The Daily Show,” Jon Stewart, is still reeling from the mandate Donald Trump received from the American people, who voted to put him back in the White House as the 47th president of the United States.

From Stewart’s unfunny jokes to his pathetic political analysis, Mark Levin knows what he is: a part of “the phony corporate media,” who deserves a good roast.

“This guy pretends to be some kind of intellectual. Based on what? ... He also pretends to be a comedian. Based on what?” Levin asks. “I notice when he debates people, he gets in their face, and he yells at them, like he's a tough guy,” but, “He's a shrimp.”

“He’s very upset his Kamala lost. He can’t understand why,” says Levin. “Because you’re out of touch, you jacka**, that’s why.”

Following Trump’s victory, Stewart said to his audience, “We're all going to have to wake up tomorrow morning and work like hell to move the world to the place that we prefer it to be.”

“In other words, to try and destroy the Trump presidency, to double down on this stuff that is tearing this country apart,” Levin corrects.

Stewart then laughed at the idea that Barack Obama’s 2008 victory signaled that we were “moving towards a post-racial America” — “That lasted a day!”

“What would [Democrats] do without racism? What would they do without the allegation of racism?” Levin asks. “There'd be no Project 1619, there'd be no CRT or DEI or ESG.”

“The greatest country on the face of the Earth, the most beneficent country, the most diverse country on the face of the Earth, where specifically people who are minorities — whether skin color, whether other physical aspects and characteristics, whether faith — this is the place to be,” he adds, “but with these clowns on the left, everybody's a victim.”

Stewart also condemned Trump’s comments about illegal immigrants from Mexico and expressed his disbelief that Hispanic voters voted red in record numbers.

“When Mexico sends its people, they’re bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime; they’re rapists,” Trump said during one presidential campaign announcement.

Stewart couldn’t fathom how such a racist message could possibly be “the winning message.”

“Maybe Jon Stewart doesn't know anybody who died from fentanyl; maybe Jon Stewart doesn't know any of the women who were sold into slavery; maybe Jon Stewart can help us find one of 325,000 unaccompanied miners who've gone missing,” says Levin.

“Do you realize how irrelevant the phony corporate media are in this country?” he asks.

To hear more of Levin's roast, watch the clip above.

