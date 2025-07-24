Mark Levin ROASTS Democrat darlings caught in mortgage fraud scandals

Mark Levin can’t help but notice the correlation between Democrats and mortgage fraud. But he isn’t surprised. “So many of them are crooks,” he scoffs.

The most severe case is perhaps New York Attorney General Letitia James, who is currently being investigated for a host of mortgage-related crimes.

Not only did James allegedly list her father as her husband on mortgage documents for a Queens property to secure more favorable loan terms, but she’s also been accused of falsely claiming a Virginia property as her primary residence in 2023 to secure a mortgage, defying New York’s residency rules that require her, as the attorney general, to live in the state.

On top of that, there are allegations that James misrepresented her Brooklyn brownstone as a four-unit property on mortgage applications, despite official records indicating it has five units, to get a better loan.

When she was caught by the Federal Housing Finance Agency, James blamed racism.

“She’s now stereotyping black people as mortgage crooks,” Levin says. “No, black people are not mortgage crooks. You are, Letitia.”

“And so is Adam Schiff,” he adds.

It appears that while the Democratic California senator was trying to undermine Donald Trump with lies and malevolent plots, he was simultaneously sweeping his own crimes under the rug. Earlier this year, FHFA referred Schiff to the Department of Justice when it found that he likely committed mortgage fraud when he reportedly claimed both his Maryland and California homes as primary residences on loan documents from 2003 to 2020 to secure lower mortgage rates.

“Can you imagine being this thug? Concocting a whole Russian collusion thing against the president, spending two years trying to take out the president of the United States ... when you knew in your past the allegation is that you committed mortgage fraud?” Levin comments.

To be expected, Schiff has called the accusations baseless and written off the criminal referral as nothing more than political retaliation.

But President Trump is serious about Schiff facing justice.

“Mortgage Fraud is very serious, and CROOKED Adam Schiff (now a Senator) needs to be brought to justice,” he wrote on Truth Social, calling Schiff “a low life.”

“I agree with all that,” Levin says.

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

